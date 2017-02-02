Did Chattanooga Chuck see his shadow?

February 2nd better known as Groundhog Day marks the time of year when meteorologist take a break and let a furry animal forecast the weather.

In Punxsutawney, Pa., they have Punxsutawney Phil but the Scenic City has our own. Chattanooga Chuck, the groundhog, woke up early Tuesday and did not see his shadow and predicts an early spring.

Chattanooga Chuck was named one of “5 Groundhogs to Watch” by PARADE magazine.