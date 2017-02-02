A cool and cloudy Groundhog Day

Good Thursday. If the groundhog (aka woodchucks, whistle-pigs, or land-beavers) sees his shadow, it's 6 more weeks of winter. If it's cloudy, and he doesn't see his shadow it's an early spring. With winter being as mild as it has been, 6 more weeks of it may not be so bad.

It will be tough for the groundhog to see his shadow today. We will be cloudy all day with a few on and off sprinkles as a cool front works its way through. We will be much cooler this afternoon with the high only reaching 51 in the afternoon.

We will be cloudy tonight also with the low dropping to a jacket worthy 36 by Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be nice with clearing skies and a high of 52.

Saturday will start even colder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s, but we will rebound nicely in the afternoon making it to 52 under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday we will start in the mid-30s, and we may see a few passing showers Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon it will begin to clear out and warm a bit with highs getting into the upper 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and the high will get back up to an early-spring-like 60 degrees.

David Karnes

