Fire destroys home in Dunlap's Cartwright community

Dunlap firefighters were called in to help with a house fire in the Cartwright community Wednesday.

The department said it was called to the home shortly after 11:00 a.m. by the South End Fire Department.

Dunlap firefighters arrived at the scene with a fire truck and tanker to help put out the flames.

Fire crews were eventually able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.