Fire destroys home in Dunlap's Cartwright community - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys home in Dunlap's Cartwright community

Posted: Updated:
Photo provided by Dunlap firefighter Jody Lockhart. Photo provided by Dunlap firefighter Jody Lockhart.
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

Dunlap firefighters were called in to help with a house fire in the Cartwright community Wednesday.

The department said it was called to the home shortly after 11:00 a.m. by the South End Fire Department.

Dunlap firefighters arrived at the scene with a fire truck and tanker to help put out the flames.

Fire crews were eventually able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.