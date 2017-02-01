Police search for missing Walker County teen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police search for missing Walker County teen

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Kendall Klimp, 15 years old Kendall Klimp, 15 years old
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Walker County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Deputies say Kendall Grace Klimp ran away from her Rossville home on January 27th. 

Investigators believe she is in Rossville or Chattanooga.

If you have seen or know where she is, police ask that you call 911.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.