Crime Stoppers: Burglary at Glass St. Mini-Mart

Small business owners make this country and our communities work. When they are made victims by free-loaders, it hurts us all. If you can help us identify either of the bad guys we are looking for, you will be doing a good deed and putting cash in your pocket.

To Mimi's Mini Market we go. "Glass St. is pretty much traveled throughout the day and there are several businesses that are open late," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. That did not deter this week's criminal duo.

It was early one October morning after the owner had locked up and gone home. Sometime after midnight, the first crook entered the store. Security cameras give us a good look at his profile as he headed for the cash register. "You should be able to identify who it is just from that angle," said Sgt. Miller. "I'm gonna call him our main suspect. He is an older black male black with gray hair. He has medium length hair and he has a brown or khaki colored hat that he's wearing that should stand out to you."

He leaves with the register, then comes back for more. That is where we see his partner. This man has covered himself pretty well in a dark blue hoodie. "They came in and they got some stuff under the counter; cigarettes and things like that. Those are items that are high value and easy to resell, so they took those items as well," Miller explained. "In less than 10 minutes they had everything taken out of the building."

In the video, you can clearly see what they are wearing. Study that and the way they carry themselves. Therein can be clues to who they are.

On the counter beside the vacant space where the cash register used to be, you will notice a stack of popular papers that feature mug shots. Any information you can provide that puts these guys in that publication could get you a stack of cash. "Call Crime Stoppers and let's put these criminals behind bars and on the front page of Just Busted," Sgt. Miller said, "and you can earn yourself up to $1000 reward."

If you recognize either of this duo or you have heard something about this crime (remember, they hit this store back in October), call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

If you get voice mail, leave a way for Sgt. Miller to get back with you. He may have some questions, but he will never ask your name or who you are.