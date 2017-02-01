Beyoncé announces she is pregnant with twins

TODAY SHOW - Beyoncé just made a major announcement!

Are you sitting down? OK, good. Here it is: Beyoncé is pregnant … with twins!

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The singer delivered the news on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself with her hands on her baby bump, kneeling in front of a wreath of flowers with a long green veil over her head.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

She signed the post, “The Carters.”

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, currently have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Congrats to them both on pregnancy!