Two men charged in meth bust at Patten Towers

Two men are in custody facing multiple drug-related charges.

Chattanooga Police say the men were arrested Monday when trying to sell meth to a police officer. They say it happened around 4:30 a.m. front of Patton Towers.

The officer called in to supervisors telling them of the attempt and described the suspect.

Officers in the area found the suspect, who was with another person, and questioned them.

The suspects identified as 37-year old Steve Mullins and 34-year old Christopher Smith, consented to a search of their persons where officers found meth and knives.

The suspects told officers they lived in room 507 of the towers. Using a search warrant officers found more than 100 grams of meth in the room, plus drug paraphenalia.

They also found more than 150 grams of Fentanyl.

Mullins and Smith are in the Hamilton County Jail