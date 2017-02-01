National Signing Day 2017: Our local student athletes

It's the day that many student athletes look forward to - the day when their dreams, hard work and efforts are realized.
It's National Signing Day.
Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com will be following our athletes in the Tennessee Valley during the day and updating you on who'll be putting their names on the dotted line.
8:30- Dalton Kyric McGowan- Northwestern, Zeke Cobb-MTSU, John Wesley Whiteside Citadel, Ahmaad Tanner Austin Peay, Tucker Sumner-Lindsey Wilson, Max Mainor, Jake Brock
#NSDon3 visits @DaltonCatamount this AM, where 6 catamounts signed. Including Zek Cobb with #MTSU & Kyric McGowan with #Northwestern #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/4h2v6nVb0r— Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) February 1, 2017
9:00 Howard - Udarius Strawter (Shorter), Tadarius Covington (Shorter), Jacques Yarbrough (Hiram, Ohio), Cameron Thomas (Hiram, Ohio); Chattooga (GA) Michael Adams DT (Charlotte)
Holy signing day! #Howard #HustlinTigers kick off #NSD17 with 12 players signing! Schools: Shorter, Hiram, Bluefield @HustlinTigers #NSDon3 pic.twitter.com/v1IC1oQO2R— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 1, 2017
So thankful!! pic.twitter.com/lBxH5uR8h2— Michael Adams??? DT (@_bigmike42) February 1, 2017
10:00 East Hamilton - K Jake McClure (Oklahoma State), Rhea County - Jared Edwards (Memphis)
East Hamilton's 5-star punter/kicker Jake McClure (smack dab in the middle) signs with #OklahomaState @CowboyFB #NSD17 #NSDon3 pic.twitter.com/bi1rMTlBbn— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 1, 2017
10:15 Bradley Central - Cole Copeland (QB UTC)
@BradleyCentral's Cole Copeland said his commitment to @GoMocsFB never wavered when Tom Arth was hired, as he signs his LOI #NSDon3 #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/IZCrQkH4um— Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) February 1, 2017
10:30 Fort Payne (AL) Michael Shaddix (Jacksonville State), Sam Young (Point Univ.)
I'm excited to be a gamecock #staycocky pic.twitter.com/ngEmYTgvrv— Michael Shaddix (@shaddix_35) January 15, 2017
10:45 McCallie - Giovanni Howard (Purdue), Robert Riddle (Mercer), Tyrik Stewart (Tennessee), Jaylen Nowell (Cumberland) Shawn McColley (Austin Peay) Drew Viscomi soccer (Northwestern)
#NSDon3 At McCallie! Right to left:— Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 1, 2017
Robert Riddle Mercer.
Giovanni Reviere Purdue
Tyrik Stewart #Vols pref walk-on Jaylen Nowell Cumberland pic.twitter.com/weXrS8BHbN
11:00 Scottsboro Dekarlos Billingsley (Troy) Austin Freeman (Jacksonville St.). Ridgeland- Grayson Moore (Valdosta State), Skye Wilson (West Georgia)
Scottsboro's Dekarlos Billingsley signs with Troy University and Austin Freeman signs with Jacksonville St. #NSD17 #NSDon3 pic.twitter.com/LSXuHgS4r7— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 1, 2017
Chaise Sorrow from Bledsoe County has signed to play at Bethel University #NSDon3 pic.twitter.com/7hb3tzpL9t— Channel 3 Sports (@WRCBsports) February 1, 2017
11:45 Boyd-Buchanan Elliott Cochran (Centre College)
Congratulations Elliott Cochran! It's official... Signed with @CentreC for #football ?? #college #grateful pic.twitter.com/YZ1Ppfs3jk— Boyd Buchanan School (@BoydBuchanan) February 1, 2017
12:00 Central HS - McClendon Curtis (UTC); Marion Co. Corey Tucker OL (Rhinehardt Univ.)
@ChattCentralFB big man and stand up guy, @McclendonCurti1 inks his name with @GoMocsFB #Mocs #NSDon3 #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/SQZFqOlqQx— Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 1, 2017
#Warriors OL Corey Tucker puts pen to paper, signs with #Reinhardt University @R_U_Football @CoreyTyrese @FootballMarion #NSD17 #NSDon3 pic.twitter.com/vAVP6ASarG— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 1, 2017
1:00 Ooltewah - Avery Black OL (Univ. of Cumberlands), Josh Myrick OL - (Univ. of Cumb)., Kendel Robinson FS - (Hutchinson CC), Tyree Strawter DT - Carson Newman, Cam Turner RB - (Hutchinson CC), Colin Thurman QB (ETSU)
Ooltewah's Kendel Robinson FS - Hutchinson CC, #NSDon3 #NSD17 @WRCBsports pic.twitter.com/dd2JNuRt2q— Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) February 1, 2017
Ooltewah's Cam Turner RB - Hutchinson, #NSDon3 #NSD17 @WRCBsports pic.twitter.com/sLNgDqO0y0— Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) February 1, 2017
Ooltewah's Avery Black OL - Univ. of Cumberlands, #NSDon3 @WRCBsports pic.twitter.com/dd3V4TwWO2— Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) February 1, 2017
Ooltewah's Avery Black OL - Univ. of Cumberlands, #NSDon3 @WRCBsports pic.twitter.com/dd3V4TwWO2— Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) February 1, 2017
1:30 North Murray Brady Harper (Reinhardt Univ.) Dawson Oliver (Lindsey Wilson College) Dillon Sturgill (Faulkner)
1:45 Soddy-Daisy - Jaden Holcombe WR/DB (Berry College); Signal Mountain Tedarell Hodge (Jacksonville State)
Soddy-Daisy WR/DB Jacob Holcombe is headed to Berry! #NSDon3 #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/wVoKm9pql1— Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 1, 2017
One big #Eagles family for Tadarrell Hodge's signing! The DE/TE signed with #JacksonvilleState @JSUGamecocks @smmhsfootball #NSD17 #NSDon3 pic.twitter.com/BLEf3vdL80— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 1, 2017
2:00 Calhoun - Baylen Spector (Clemson early enrollee) , Noah Davenport (Limestone Univ), Ryan Randall (Carson Newman), William Long (Univ. of Penn)
#NSDon3 now with @CalhounFootball where 3 Yellow Jackets (Noah Davenport, Ryan Randall, & William Long) signed LOIs. Congrats guys! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/WyjnoFtm8y— Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) February 1, 2017
Not present for @CalhounFootball today was Baylen Spector (who has already signed and enrolled in class at #Clemson) #NSDon3 #NSD17— Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) February 1, 2017
2:30 Notre Dame Kobe Bragg (Thomas More College), Calvin Simms (Austin Peay), Tommy Kulik (Thomas More College), Patrick Johnson (Tulane), Jake Backer (Thomas More College), Andrew Banks (Mesa CC), Kelsey Barta, soccer (Berry College), Bella Bombassi, basketball (Marryville), Meghan Eiselstein soccer (Maryville)
#NSDon3 @NDChattFootball has 9 signing 6 football headlined by— Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 1, 2017
Patrick Johnson DE Tulane @GreenWaveFB
& Calvin Simms @AustinPeayFB #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/dalqMWqj1P
2:50 McMinn Co. Xavier Abernathy (Lindsey Wilson), James Moore, Julion Santos (Univ of Cumberlands), Matt Mays baseball, Makena Giles Soccer (Bryan College), Morgan Hutchinson Soccer
3:30 Christian Heritage Brandon Poag QB, Kenyon College (Ohio); Andrews (NC) Kimmie Halloway - (Mars Hill WBK & Track)
#NSDon3 rolls on as Christian Heritage QB @BrandonPoag14 signs with Kenyon College in Ohio. Congrats Brandon! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/vG9MAaTIni— Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) February 1, 2017
Wait! We’re not quite done with #NSD17 ! Here’s Brainerd’s crew! #NSDon3 pic.twitter.com/JVT3h3JqRt— Channel 3 Sports (@WRCBsports) February 2, 2017
Brainerd student athletes Jamual Herman Jr-Bethel University, Trey Holland- Bethel University, William Sullivan Jr.-Bethel University, Akeim Brummit-Arkansas Baptist College, Jordan Williams- Virginia University at Lynchburg, Jairus Williams - Virginia University at Lynchburg, Chris Cooper - Virginia University at Lynchburg.
