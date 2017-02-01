National Signing Day 2017: Our local student athletes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

National Signing Day 2017: Our local student athletes

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

It's the day that many student athletes look forward to - the day when their dreams, hard work and efforts are realized.

It's National Signing Day.

Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com will be following our athletes in the Tennessee Valley during the day and updating you on who'll be putting their names on the dotted line.

8:30- Dalton Kyric McGowan- Northwestern, Zeke Cobb-MTSU, John Wesley Whiteside Citadel, Ahmaad Tanner Austin Peay, Tucker Sumner-Lindsey Wilson, Max Mainor, Jake Brock 

9:00 Howard - Udarius Strawter (Shorter), Tadarius Covington (Shorter), Jacques Yarbrough (Hiram, Ohio), Cameron Thomas (Hiram, Ohio); Chattooga (GA) Michael Adams DT (Charlotte

10:00 East Hamilton -  K Jake McClure (Oklahoma State), Rhea County - Jared Edwards (Memphis) 

10:15 Bradley Central - Cole Copeland (QB UTC) 

10:30 Fort Payne (AL) Michael Shaddix (Jacksonville State), Sam Young (Point Univ.)

10:45 McCallie - Giovanni Howard (Purdue), Robert Riddle (Mercer), Tyrik Stewart (Tennessee), Jaylen Nowell (Cumberland) Shawn McColley (Austin Peay) Drew Viscomi soccer (Northwestern)

11:00 Scottsboro Dekarlos Billingsley (Troy) Austin Freeman (Jacksonville St.). Ridgeland- Grayson Moore (Valdosta State), Skye Wilson (West Georgia)

11:45 Boyd-Buchanan Elliott Cochran (Centre College

12:00 Central HS - McClendon Curtis (UTC); Marion Co.  Corey Tucker OL (Rhinehardt Univ.)

1:00 Ooltewah - Avery Black OL (Univ. of Cumberlands), Josh Myrick OL - (Univ. of Cumb)., Kendel Robinson FS - (Hutchinson CC), Tyree Strawter DT - Carson Newman, Cam Turner RB - (Hutchinson CC), Colin Thurman QB (ETSU)

1:30 North Murray Brady Harper (Reinhardt Univ.) Dawson Oliver (Lindsey Wilson College) Dillon Sturgill (Faulkner)

1:45 Soddy-Daisy -  Jaden Holcombe WR/DB (Berry College); Signal Mountain Tedarell Hodge (Jacksonville State)

2:00 Calhoun - Baylen Spector (Clemson early enrollee) , Noah Davenport (Limestone Univ), Ryan Randall (Carson Newman), William Long (Univ. of Penn)

2:30 Notre Dame Kobe Bragg (Thomas More College), Calvin Simms (Austin Peay), Tommy Kulik (Thomas More College), Patrick Johnson (Tulane), Jake Backer (Thomas More College), Andrew Banks (Mesa CC), Kelsey Barta, soccer (Berry College), Bella Bombassi, basketball (Marryville), Meghan Eiselstein soccer (Maryville)

2:50 McMinn Co. Xavier Abernathy (Lindsey Wilson), James Moore, Julion Santos (Univ of Cumberlands), Matt Mays baseball, Makena Giles Soccer (Bryan College), Morgan Hutchinson Soccer 

3:30 Christian Heritage Brandon Poag QB, Kenyon College (Ohio); Andrews (NC) Kimmie Halloway - (Mars Hill WBK & Track

Brainerd student athletes Jamual Herman Jr-Bethel University, Trey Holland- Bethel University, William Sullivan Jr.-Bethel University, Akeim Brummit-Arkansas Baptist College, Jordan Williams- Virginia University at Lynchburg, Jairus Williams - Virginia University at Lynchburg, Chris Cooper - Virginia University at Lynchburg.

