Georgia teenager accused of strangling mother during fight

NORCROSS, GA (AP) - Police in Georgia have arrested a 16-year-old who they say strangled his mother after the two argued about his taking his medication.

Our NBC newspartners at WXIA say that Patrick Gibson is being charged as an adult with felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of 47-year-old Faith Haynes.

Gwinnett County Cpl. Deon Washington says the teenager killed his mother Tuesday night after the two got into an argument in their apartment in Norcross, northeast of Atlanta.

The victim's nephew found the woman's body and police found the suspect near the apartment complex a short time later.

Washington says no one else was inside the home when the dispute happened.

