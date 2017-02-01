National Signing Day 2017: Colleges

TENNESSEE
GEORGIA
Matthew Landers WR 6-5 185 Pinellas Park, Fla. St. Petersburg
Netori Johnson OL 6-4 334 Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove
Malik Herring DL 6-3 265 Forsyth, Ga. Mary Persons
Nate McBride LB 6-2 223 Lyons, Ga. Vidalia
Isaiah Wilson OL 6-7 373 Brooklyn, N.Y. Poly Prep Country Day
Walter Grant LB 6-4 232 Cairo, Ga. Cairo HS
Justin Shaffer OL 6-4 350 Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove
Devonte Wyatt DL 6-3 301 Decatur, Ga. Towers
D'Antne Demery OL 6-6 312 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick HS
Jaden Hunter LB 6-2 213 Atlanta, Ga. Westlake HS
ALABAMA
CHATTANOOGA
"Our goal at UTC is to win championships. And this class is an incredible representation of the characteristics we look for in that" #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/ajfI2zB1Nm— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 1, 2017
