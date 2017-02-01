National Signing Day 2017: Colleges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

National Signing Day 2017: Colleges

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
TENNESSEE

  • Deandre Johnson DE 6-4 235Miami, Fla./Miami Southridge Senior High School ENROLLED
  • Riley Locklear OL 6-5 295 Huntington, W.Va./Spring Valley High School ENROLLED
  • Will McBride QB 6-1 195 League City, Texas./Clear Springs High School ENROLLED
  • Shanon Reid LB 6-0 205 Fort Myers, Fla./Dunbar High School ENROLLED
  • Trey Smith OL 6-6 315 Fr. Jackson, Tenn./University School of Jackson ENROLLED
  • Terrell Bailey CB 5-11 180 Harvey, La./John Ehert HS
  • Kivon Bennett DT 6-2 285 Hollywood, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas HS
  • James Brown TE 6-4 220 Orlando, Fla./Jones HS
  • Matthew Butler DT6-4 285 Raleigh, N.C./Garner Senior HS
  • Eric Crosby DT 6-1 325 Virginia Beach, Va. Ocean Lakes High School
  • Maleik Gray S 6-2 195 FLaVergne, Tenn./LaVergne HS
  • Solon Page II ILB 6-2 205 Marrietta, Ga./Kell HS
  • Cheyenne Labruzza CB5-11 190 Albany, La./Albany HS
  • Josh Palmer WR 6-2 200 Brampton, Ontario, Canada/St. Thomas Aquinas HS (Fla.)
  • Shawn Shamburger CB5-11 190 Moultrie, Ga./Colquitt County HS
  • Ryan Thaxton DE6-4 220  Alexandria, Va/St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School

GEORGIA 

LIVE COVERAGE

  • Jake Fromm QB 6-2 230 Warner Robins, Ga. Houston County HS ENROLLED
  • DeAngelo Gibbs DB 6-1 208 Oxford, Ga. Grayson HS ENROLLED
  • D'Marcus Hayes OL 6-5 330 Perkinston, Miss. Gulf Coast CC ENROLLED
  • Jeremiah Holloman WR 6-2 187 Covington, Ga. Newton HS ENROLLED
  • Richard LeCounte III DB 5-11 180 Riceboro, Ga. Liberty County HS ENROLLED
  • Monty Rice ILB 6-1 235 Madison, Ala. James Clemens HS ENROLLED
  • Ameer Speed DB 6-3 207 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood
  • Robert Beal LB 6-4 244 Lawrenceville, Ga. Peachtree Ridge
  • Eric Stokes DB 6-1 173 Covington, Ga. Eastside
  • Detravion Bishop DB 6-3 200 Dawson, Ga. Terrell Co.
  • Trey Blount, III WR 6-2 193 Atlanta, Ga. Pace Academy
  • Andrew Thomas OL 6-5 338 Lithonia, Ga. Pace Academy
  • William Poole, III DB 6-0 181 Atlanta, Ga. Hapeville Charter
  • D'Andre Swift RB 5-9 220  Philadelphia, Pa. St. Joseph's Prep
  • Mark Webb, Jr. WR 6-1 200 Philadephia, Pa. Archbishop Wood

  • Matthew Landers WR 6-5 185 Pinellas Park, Fla. St. Petersburg

  • Netori Johnson OL 6-4 334 Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove

  • Malik Herring DL 6-3 265 Forsyth, Ga. Mary Persons

  • Walter Grant LB 6-4 232 Cairo, Ga. Cairo HS 

  • Justin Shaffer OL 6-4 350 Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove 

  • Devonte Wyatt DL 6-3 301 Decatur, Ga. Towers

  •  D'Antne Demery OL 6-6 312 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick HS 

  • Jaden Hunter LB 6-2 213 Atlanta, Ga. Westlake HS

ALABAMA 

LIVE COVERAGE

  • Najee Harris Antioch (Antioch, CA)   RB 6-3 226 ENROLLED 
  • Alex Leatherwood Washington (Pensacola, FL)  OT 6-6 327 ENROLLED
  • Dylan Moses IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)   OLB 6-2.5 235 ENROLLED
  • Jerry Jeudy Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL)  WR 6-1 177 ENROLLED
  • Tua Tagovailoa St. Louis (Honolulu, HI)   DUAL 6-1 212 ENROLLED
  • Tyrell Shavers Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)  WR 6-6 196 ENROLLED
  • Isaiah Buggs Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Perkinston, MS) SDE 6-5 280 ENROLLED
  • Chadarius Townsend Tanner Sch (Tanner, AL)  ATH 6-0 190 ENROLLED
  • Elliot Baker City College of San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)  OT 6-7 295 ENROLLED
  • Major Tennison Bullard (Bullard, TX)  TE 6-6 230 ENROLLED
  • Kyriq McDonald James Clemens (Madison, AL)  CB 5-11 185 ENROLLED
  • Thomas Fletcher IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)  LS 6-1 215 ENROLLED
  • VanDarius Cowan Palm Beach Gardens (Palm Beach Gardens, FL) OLB 6-4 226 
  • Daniel Wright Boyd Anderson (Fort Lauderdale, FL)   S 6-1 187 
  • Mac Jones The Bolles School (Jacksonville, FL)  PRO 6-2 180 
  • Jedrick Wills Lafayette (Lexington, KY)  OT 6-5 318
  • Xavier McKinney Roswell (Roswell, GA)  S 6-1 192 
  • Markail Benton Central (Phenix City, AL) OLB 6-1.5 237
  • Phidarian Mathis Neville (Monroe, LA) DT 6-4 287 0
  • Christopher Allen Southern University Lab School (Baton Rouge, LA) ILB 6-4 234 
  • Brian Robinson Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa, AL)  RB 6-1 224 
  • Kendall Randolph Bob Jones (Madison, AL) OG 6-4 310
  • Kedrick James La Vega (Waco, TX) TE 6-4.5 245 
  • Hunter Brannon Cullman Sch (Cullman, AL)  OC 6-4 290 
  • Joseph Bulovas Mandeville (Mandeville, LA) K 6-0 205
  • LaBryan Ray James Clemens (Madison, AL) SDE 6-4 260
  • Henry Ruggs III Robert E. Lee (Montgomery, AL)  WR 6-0 175  
  • Markail Benton Central (Phenix City, AL)  OLB 6-1.5 237
  • Jarez Parks Sebastian River (Sebastian, FL)  WDE 6-2. 253

CHATTANOOGA

  • Nick Tiano QB 6-4 240 Chattanooga, Tenn. (Mississippi St.) ENROLLED
  • Dakota Davis OL 6-3 275 Knoxville, Tenn. (Bearden HS) ENROLLED
  • Bryce Nunnelly WR 6-2 185 Cleveland, Tenn. (Walker Valley HS)
  • Chris Broadwater RB 6-0 210 Tucker, Ga. (Tucker HS)
  • Zach Feaster LB 6-2 215 Opelika, Ala. (Beauregard HS)
  • Parker Mallett TE 6-3 220 Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek HS)
  • Jordan Ferguson WR 6-3 200 Knoxville, Tenn. (Bearden HS)
  • C.J. Winston LB 6-5 195 Gadsden, Ala. (Gadsden City HS)
  • Jamal Thomas DB 5-11 170 Cairo, Ga. (Cairo HS)
  • Cole Copeland QB 6-4 200 Cleveland, Tenn. (Bradley Central HS) 
  • Jeffrey Wood II WR 5-8 165 Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic) 
  • D.J. Jackson DB 6-1 185 Fort White, Fla. (Fort White HS) 
  • Jahsari Patterson LB 6-0 205 Cairo, Ga. (Cairo HS) 
  • Jacob Bailey K 6-1 170 Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (Mt. Juliet HS) 
  • Ronnie Collins DB 6-1 180 Lake City, Fla. (Columbia HS) 
  • Devonnsha Maxwell DL 6-2 250 Valdosta, Ga. (Valdosta HS) 
  • Brandon Dowdell DB 5-10 195 Cordele, Ga. (Crisp County HS) 
  • McClendon Curtis OL 6-7 310 Chattanooga, Tenn. (Central)

