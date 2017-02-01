Alzheimer's Awareness

Alzheimer's disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. Something advocates are working to change.



They're preparing for Day on The Hill, where they travel to Nashville to take their message straight to lawmakers, sharing stories, the need for support, and more funding to fight this disease.



Melissa Hartung, Ambassador for Alzheimer's Association says "If you look back and you look at aids and breast cancer with the funding they got to be able to go in and do the research that's what we want Alzheimer's to be, we don't want it to be a death sentence like aids and those things used to be."



Right now there is no cure and the CDC estimates that one in three seniors die with Alzheimer's or another kind of dementia.



That's why local advocates say it is so important to have a voice and continue to raise awareness.



Amy French, Mid South Alzheimer's Association says "Early detection and early diagnosis. Many diseases that are high on the radar now cancer, heart disease, diabetes all these things you can change the trajectory of the disease with early detection and early diagnosis and early intervention."



Amy says as advocates work to improve the quality of care and life for people with Alzheimer's disease, and fight for more funding for research,... they are hopeful a cure will be found in the near future.



Melissa Hartung says "And I do believe by 2025, we will have one and I want to be a part of that."



So whether it's the state capitol or the nation's capitol, the journey and the fight continues.