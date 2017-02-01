Warm again today, with clouds building and sprinkles tonight

Good Wednesday. We hit 70 yesterday, and it's not out of the question that we will hit it again today. I am calling for a comfortable high of 68. Clouds will be building through the day as a cold front approaches. That front will likely bring a few light showers to the area late tonight into the early overnight hours.

Thursday will start warm with temps in the mid to upper 40s. By the afternoon, we will hit 57, much cooler than today, but still well above average. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Friday will be even cooler with temps ranging from 36 in the morning to only 49 in the afternoon. We will be cloudy all day and we will have some isolated sprinkles popping up on and off through the day.

Saturday will be amazing. After a chilly low of 33, we will get to a very pleasant 55 in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny all day.

Sunday we will have another round of light rain showers moving through during the morning and early afternoon. We will have a high of 57 Sunday afternoon as skies begin to clear out.

The warm weather makes a return Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 62.

David Karnes

