Lookout Mtn. Drug tasks force arrests 19 in drug bust

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task force have arrested 19 people between January 23rd and January 25th.

The agency said the largest bust occurred Wednesday, January 25th when they served a warrant at 863 Brandy Lane in Ringgold, Georgia. The search warrant yielded over nine pounds of suspected ICE Methamphetamine, a large amount of marijuana, and several fire arms.The estimated street value of the narcotic is about $425,000. Agents also located more than $100,000 in cash.

Officials say three arrests (Randall S. Rounsaville, 28, Candace N. Alexander, 27, and Jonathan L. Smith, 30) were made in connection with the case, all were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute.

The investigation is ongoing, additional arrests and charges are pending.