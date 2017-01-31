New maps show Southeast streams teeming with life

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A Tennessee organization has helped create a set of detailed maps that could help freshwater biologists determine where they should prioritize their ongoing efforts to protect the Southeast's diverse watersheds.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2jpmn4J ) reports that biologists from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute in Chattanooga and the University of Georgia's River Basin Center recently published a report that shows conservationists where the region's aquatic biodiversity is strongest and where it is most endangered.

The maps are color-coded to illustrate priority areas for biologists based on factors that include richness and imperilment.

Tennessee Aquarium Vice President Anna George says she hopes the image will also demonstrate to the public just how diverse the Southeast's watersheds are. Nearly two-thirds of the country's fish species are found in the region.

