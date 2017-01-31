New maps show Southeast streams teeming with life - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New maps show Southeast streams teeming with life

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A Tennessee organization has helped create a set of detailed maps that could help freshwater biologists determine where they should prioritize their ongoing efforts to protect the Southeast's diverse watersheds.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2jpmn4J ) reports that biologists from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute in Chattanooga and the University of Georgia's River Basin Center recently published a report that shows conservationists where the region's aquatic biodiversity is strongest and where it is most endangered.

The maps are color-coded to illustrate priority areas for biologists based on factors that include richness and imperilment.

Tennessee Aquarium Vice President Anna George says she hopes the image will also demonstrate to the public just how diverse the Southeast's watersheds are. Nearly two-thirds of the country's fish species are found in the region.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.