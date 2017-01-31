Unseasonably warm today, cooling later in the week

Good Tuesday. This is the time of year when we typically see our temperatures starting to warm up ahead of spring. However, today and tomorrow will be just a bit ridiculous. Today will be very spring like with mostly sunny skies and a high of 65. Wednesday will be just as warm at 66, but we will have clouds building in through the day ahead of a front that will bring in a few light rain showers late Wednesday night. The average high this time of year is 52.

Thursday will start mild with lows in the 40s, but we will see some cooler air sliding in Thursday afternoon with the high reaching 56 under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be cloudy and even cooler. Temps will range from 40 in the morning to only 49 in the afternoon. We may see a few light rain showers on and off through the day as well.

Saturday looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday, a front moves through with rain likely during the late morning and early afternoon. The high Sunday will reach 54.

