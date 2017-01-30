The Honors Course selected as 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur host site

The USGA announced Monday that The Honors Course will host its first Senior Amateur and sixth USGA championship August 28 thru September 2, 2021.

“We look forward to crowning the 65th and 67th U.S. Senior Amateur champions at Old Chatham and The Honors Course, clubs that have demonstrated deep commitments to amateur golf, and we are confident they will provide an excellent experience for all,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman.

The Honors Course was designed by Pete Dye and opened in 1983. The Honors Course, which previously hosted the 1991 U.S. Amateur, won by Mitch Voges; the 1994 Curtis Cup Match, which ended in a 9-9 tie; the 2005 U.S. Mid-Amateur, won by Kevin Marsh; the 2011 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, won by Terri Frohnmayer; and the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by Min Woo Lee.

"We are particularly looking forward to hosting this demographic of players, many of whom have spent decades not only playing, but giving back to the game,” said Joel W. Richardson Jr., club chairman.

The Honors Course was the site of the 1996 and 2010 NCAA Men’s Division I Championships, won by Tiger Woods and Scott Langley. It also hosted the 1986, 2004 and 2014 Southern Amateurs, several Tennessee Golf Association championships for men and women, as well as a number of USGA qualifiers. In September, it will host one of 10 regional qualifying events for the 2018 Drive, Chip & Putt Championship.

The U.S. Senior Amateur is open to amateur golfers who have reached age 55 on or before the start of the championship and who have a Handicap Index® not exceeding 7.4. The championship features 36 holes of stroke play before the field is cut to the low 64 scorers for match play.