Police chase ends with crash, kidnapping charges

A police chase Sunday ended with the car losing control and crashing at U.S. 27 and SR-153 about 10:00pm.

The driver, identified by Red Bank police as Logan Dewayne Lepard, was spotted by police for an improper display of license plate violation.

Police tried to pull Lepard's 1996 Black Saturn sedan at a parking lot on Signal Mountain Road. Four other people were in the vehicle.

That's when Lepard took off, heading north of U.S. 27. Police say he slowed down and began to pull over in the 440 block, as two passengers tried to get out of the car.

Officers pursued Lepard north on U.S.27 and tried to exit at SR-153 exit. Police say Lepard's car had a front tire blowout, which caused him to lose control, sliding across SR-153, crashing into a group of trees and chain link fence.

Lepard was taken into custody by Red Bank officers on scene.

He's been charged with:

Adult kidnapping

Adult kidnapping

Felony evading

Felony reckless endangerment

Felony reckless endangerment

Felony reckless endangerment

Felony reckless endangerment

Felony reckless endangerment (for unborn child)

Driving on suspended license

Reckless driving

Failure to exercise due care

Improper lane usage

Financial responsibility

Speeding

Improper display of plates

No seat belt

Sabrina Mathis, one of the car's passengers, was also arrested for a Theft over $500.00 warrant out of session’s court for Hamilton County.