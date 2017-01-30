Heroin trafficker sentenced to 90 months in prison

A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a Chicago man arrested in Chattanooga to 90 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cornelius Q. Hill, 29, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to the charges, contained in a federal indictment, in October 2016.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents seized approximately 40 grams of heroin and a loaded firearm from a hotel room Hill was using in Chattanooga.

Hill admitted the heroin and firearm were his and that he was sent down to Chattanooga from Chicago to sell heroin for the Vice Lords, a violent street gang based out of Chicago.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is a national strategy to create local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce existing gun laws.

PSN allows prosecutors to utilize local, state, and federal laws to ensure that criminals who commit gun crime face tough sentences.

The United States asked the court to impose a sentence that would deter future drug dealers from Chicago and elsewhere from traveling to the Eastern District of Tennessee to sell their drugs.