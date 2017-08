Will Hunt, the teenage recipient of a heart transplant in November of last year at Vanderbilt, appears to be recovering well.

Hunt performed a cover of "Rise Up" by Audra Day with his friend, Tia Kemp at the Girls Preparatory School/MCallie talent show Sunday.

A video of Hunt singing in his hospital room went viral on social media. Hunt sang Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" and garnered a response on Twitter from the band's frontman Adam Levine.

It's hard to express with words what it feels like to know you've helped someone in this way. So instead, I'll just share. Nice job kid. :) pic.twitter.com/IuTSZPhntZ — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) October 22, 2016