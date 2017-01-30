Haslam to deliver annual State of the State address Monday

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to give his annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.

Haslam's top legislative priority this year is to boost state funding to begin tackling a more than $10 billion backlog in road and bridge projects in the state. The governor wants to raise $278 million a year in new transportation funding, largely paid for by a tax increase on gasoline and diesel.

In exchange for that hike, Haslam is proposing tax cuts totaling $270 million on groceries, income from stocks and bonds and for manufacturing locating in the state.

The governor has also announced a $45 million program to boost access to broadband internet services in rural parts of the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.