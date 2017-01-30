Haslam to deliver annual State of the State address Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam to deliver annual State of the State address Monday

TN Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo TN Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to give his annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.

Haslam's top legislative priority this year is to boost state funding to begin tackling a more than $10 billion backlog in road and bridge projects in the state. The governor wants to raise $278 million a year in new transportation funding, largely paid for by a tax increase on gasoline and diesel.

In exchange for that hike, Haslam is proposing tax cuts totaling $270 million on groceries, income from stocks and bonds and for manufacturing locating in the state.

The governor has also announced a $45 million program to boost access to broadband internet services in rural parts of the state.

