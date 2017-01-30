Quite the warm up this week, but very little chance for rain

Good Monday. Some of you saw a little accumulation of snow yesterday, others... NO SNOW FOR YOU! As we progress through our Monday we will actually see skies clearing out. This afternoon expect, sunshine with a high of 52, a few degrees above our high yesterday of 47.

Tuesday we have even warmer air moving in. After a chilly start with lows in the mid-30s, we can expect a ridiculously nice end to the month of January. Highs will climb into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be just as warm with temps ranging from 42 in the morning to the mid-60s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day with a slight chance for a passing shower Wednesday night.

Thursday will be sunny and a little cooler. Highs will climb to the upper 50s.

Friday will be much cooler. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there is a slight chance of an isolated shower Friday.

The weekend will start with a great day Saturday. We will have a chilly start with lows in the low 30s, then we will warm to 51 with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Sunday a front will move through bringing the potential for heavy rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in themid-50ss.

David Karnes

