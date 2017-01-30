UPDATE: Delta recovering from technology outage, but delays remain

Delta passengers wait in line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after Delta Air Lines grounded all domestic flights due to automation issues, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

UPDATE: Flights in and out of Chattanooga were grounded overnight when Delta Airlines experienced a system-wide failure.

Thousands of passengers around the country were left stranded in airport terminals and the issue affected more than a dozen local flights.

Delta said the outage was restored just before midnight on Sunday, but the impact continued to linger for travelers throughout the day on Monday.

One by one, passengers boarded shuttles to Atlanta early Monday morning. It wasn't their first choice, but the only way to reach their final destination.

"Well I don't have a seat so... ‘and you are willing to take the chance?’ I have to get there…” said Robin Harrison.

Company officials blame ‘automation issues.’ Social media lit up with pictures of long lines at terminals across the country and error messages on the delta mobile app.

Lauren Dluzewski is a UTC soccer recruit returning home to Canada, she was on one of the 300 flights canceled.

"I was going from Chattanooga to Atlanta and that got canceled so there's no other flights coming out today so I have to come back tomorrow morning,” Dluzewski explained.

This is the second round of computer woes for the major airline in just six months. Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian issued this written apology to customers left scrambling to make up time.

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” said CEO Ed Bastian. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers,” he added.

Nonetheless, an inconvenience experience for travelers like Joshua Carter, who was on his way to New Hampshire for work.

"This is my first time flying, I’ve never flown before and it's a little frustrating I guess,” Carter said.

Delta is one of four major airlines that serves Chattanooga’s airport. The outage mainly affected travelers with connections in Atlanta or Detroit.

Officials encourage customers to always check your flight status prior to coming to the airport.

Delta is offering a waiver for customers who were affected by the outage to find out if you are eligible visit Delta’s News Hub .

PREVIOUS STORY: Delta Air Lines, recovering from a weekend technology outage, canceled more flights Monday but said that the issue has been resolved.

By early Monday, 110 flights had been canceled and the airline said more may follow. Delta canceled about 170 flights Sunday night after the outage prevented some departures.

President Donald Trump blamed Delta for weekend problems at many airports, where large protests were held to oppose his executive order that temporarily banned travel to the U.S. by refugees and citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. Federal judges blocked part of the order.

Trump tweeted early Monday morning that only 109 people were detained for questioning under the order, out of 325,000 coming to the U.S.

"Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage," he tweeted.

Delta officials did not immediately comment on the president's tweet.

PREVIOUS STORY: A "systems outage" grounded Delta's domestic flights. According to the FAA, "automation issues" are blamed for the stoppage.

Lines of stranded passengers grew at airports- including the airline's main hub at Atlanta's Hartsfield - Jackson International Airport.

READ MORE | Channel 3's CHA Flight Tracker

Delta said via Twitter that "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible."

Officials say flights already in the air and international flights are not affected.

The airline reports teams are working to resolve the issue.

If you need to check on flights in and out of the Chattanooga Airport, you can find the listings at WRCBtv.com .