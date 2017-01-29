UPDATE: Koch's Bakery remains open after truck crashes into it

UPDATE: A driver lost control and crashed into a well known bakery, but the Chattanooga Southside business kept on making donuts and cakes.

This happened Sunday at Koch's Bakery on Broad Street when the business was closed.

Police said no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

A damaged foundation, crumbled bricks, and police tape might give the impression the business is closed, but a red and blue neon sign around the corner shows it's quite the opposite.

Nedra Davis calls Koch's Bakery her favorite. The damage from a pickup truck left her curious about what happened.

"I just thought somebody had a really bad day as soon as I saw that. It's just wow. I didn't know what to, wow. All I can say is wow," Nedra Davis, a customer said.

Records show police arrested the driver, 32-year-old Jeremiah Brashear.

Police said he veered off the road, hit a power pole, and then the front of the bakery leaving shattered glass along with toppled chairs and tables.

He faces several charges including DUI, felony reckless endangerment, implied consent law and financial responsibility. He bonded out of jail with a $7,000 bond.

"Very sobering just to know how fortunate we actually were that no one got hurt," Cindy Nichols, the bakery's manager said.

Nichols said they're in the process of renovating the business. Now they have more work to do.

Customers who were concerned stopped in to buy their favorite baked goods. Employees know this is only temporary, but they're grateful for the support.

"It makes you feel really good. Yeah. It makes you feel very thankful," Nichols said.

As the Chattanooga staple gets repaired, employees continue to do what they do best by baking donuts, cakes, and pastries and delivering it with a smile.

"That's perseverance. They're going to push through no matter what," Davis said.

The damage is expected to be fixed in the next two to four weeks.

The bakery's manager said an insurance adjuster will be taking a look at the damage in the next couple of days.

Channel 3 reached out to the driver, Jeremiah Brashear, but he declined to comment.