Man shot multiple times on East 26th Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man shot multiple times on East 26th Street

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A teen who has been hurt from two other shootings is recovering from a third on Sunday.

Chattanooga police said 19-year-old Que Vaughn Walker was found with multiple gunshot wounds on East 26th Street. He's expected to be okay.

Walker was shot twice in one week back in June.

Previous story: Chattanooga teen shot while asleep has been targeted before

Police said he was shot in the leg as he was trying to get in a car. A few days later, he was shot in the arm while he was sleeping.

Officers said one person was detained for questioning in Sunday's shooting.

If you have any information, call the Chattanooga Police Department.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.