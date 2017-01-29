Man shot multiple times on East 26th Street

A teen who has been hurt from two other shootings is recovering from a third on Sunday.

Chattanooga police said 19-year-old Que Vaughn Walker was found with multiple gunshot wounds on East 26th Street. He's expected to be okay.

Walker was shot twice in one week back in June.

Previous story: Chattanooga teen shot while asleep has been targeted before

Police said he was shot in the leg as he was trying to get in a car. A few days later, he was shot in the arm while he was sleeping.

Officers said one person was detained for questioning in Sunday's shooting.

If you have any information, call the Chattanooga Police Department.