Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON, Tx -- After a rousing sendoff and pep rally in their hometown, the Atlanta Falcons arrived in Houston on Sunday afternoon for Super Bowl LI.

Thousands of people jammed into Atlantic Station in Midtown on Sunday, as the Falcons' motorcade proceeded from team headquarters in Flowery Branch, through the city and then Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Chants of "A-TL, A-T-L" surrounded the team buses, as they moved slowly through the complex around 1:15 on Sunday.

The rally began at noon, and featured autograph signings and photo opportunities with former Falcons players, cheerleaders and mascot Freddie Falcon. Also on hand was the Falcons drumline and opportunities for free giveaways, games and more.

11Alive contributed to this story