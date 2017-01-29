Copy-Protests against Trump travel ban at WDC, ATL airports

ATLANTA (AP) - Protesters will gather at two of the nation's busiest airports to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.
A group calling itself "A Stand for Refugees and Immigrants" said on Facebook that a rally would take place at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 4 p.m. The protest will be at the airport's Domestic South Terminal.
A separate but similar protest is planned for Washington Dulles International Airport at 1 p.m.
Trump's order placed a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Syrians are indefinitely blocked from entry.
A federal judge late Saturday issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people affected by the ban.
