Georgia democratic lawmakers hope to expand voters' rights

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Democrats are facing an uphill climb as they try to expand voters' rights.



The minority lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills aiming to remove barriers and make it easier to cast a ballot.



The bills include automatic and same day voter registration, increased access to absentee ballots, and the repeal of a voter ID law.



Additionally, the laws would create rules for the location and closure of precincts.



In 2016, local officials in some Georgia counties made steep cuts to the number of polling places compared to 2012.



Georgia has a complicated history with voting rights legislation and, until 2013, was subject to review by the Justice Department for changes to its voting laws.



President Donald Trump falsely maintains there was massive voter fraud in the 2016 election.

