Georgia democratic lawmakers hope to expand voters' rights - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia democratic lawmakers hope to expand voters' rights

Posted: Updated:

By EZRA KAPLAN
Associated Press
    
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Democrats are facing an uphill climb as they try to expand voters' rights.
    
The minority lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills aiming to remove barriers and make it easier to cast a ballot.
    
The bills include automatic and same day voter registration, increased access to absentee ballots, and the repeal of a voter ID law.
    
Additionally, the laws would create rules for the location and closure of precincts.
    
In 2016, local officials in some Georgia counties made steep cuts to the number of polling places compared to 2012.
    
Georgia has a complicated history with voting rights legislation and, until 2013, was subject to review by the Justice Department for changes to its voting laws.
    
President Donald Trump falsely maintains there was massive voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Early morning fire claims one life in Rising Fawn

    UPDATE: Early morning fire claims one life in Rising Fawn

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-08-03 12:04:26 GMT

    The Dade County Sheriff confirmed that a body was recovered at a structure fire off of Highway 11.

    More

    The Dade County Sheriff confirmed that a body was recovered at a structure fire off of Highway 11.

    More

  • Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening Lynn exhibit

    Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening Lynn exhibit

    Loretta LynnLoretta Lynn

    The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit on the life and career of Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn in Nashville this month.

    More

    The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit on the life and career of Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn in Nashville.

    More

  • Great Today, Changes On The Way

    Great Today, Changes On The Way

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:59:22 GMT

    Good Thursday.  What a great day lay in store.  Today marks the beginning of the World's Longest Yard Sale.  Head out along 127, and get some deals.  The weather will be perfect with partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and temps in the upper 80s. Friday a front will move through slowly bringing scattered showers to the area late morning and on and off through the evening. 

    More

    Good Thursday.  What a great day lay in store.  Today marks the beginning of the World's Longest Yard Sale.  Head out along 127, and get some deals.  The weather will be perfect with partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and temps in the upper 80s. Friday a front will move through slowly bringing scattered showers to the area late morning and on and off through the evening. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.