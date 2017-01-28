The Chatsworth Police Department is looking for a truck stolen from Shaw Industries on Duvall Road.

Police say the 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 is dark gray and was taken Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

The truck has hunting stickers on the back window and a Georgia tag QFI-7000.

If you have any information about it or happen to see it, call the Chatsworth Police Department.