Power transfer station damaged by vehicle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Power transfer station damaged by vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

A vehicle smashed into the base of a power transfer station in Red Bank off of Bank Street on Saturday.

The extent of damage to the power station is unclear, but authorities said homes nearby may have their power affected while EPB crews repair it.

The condition of the driver is unknown. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation

