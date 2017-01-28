Fire destroys barn in Sale Creek - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys barn in Sale Creek


By WRCB Staff
SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) -

A fire destroyed a barn in Sale Creek on Saturday. The owner called 9-1-1 around 3:40 p.m. and said their barn on Coleman Cemetery Road was on fire.

When the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrived, it was engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the homeowner was burning garbage and walked inside for a minute. Moments later, a family member yelled that the barn was on fire.

It was used to store tools and farm equipment. Firefighters say the barn is a total loss.

No one was hurt.

