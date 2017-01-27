Pipeline CEO retiring months after spills, fatal explosion - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pipeline CEO retiring months after spills, fatal explosion

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) - The longtime chief executive of a Georgia-based national pipeline network is retiring months after two spills and an explosion that killed an Alabama worker and constricted the region's supply of gasoline.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Tim Felt said in a news release Thursday that it was his decision to step down from the Alpharetta, Georgia company at the end of January.

Former AGL Resources CEO John Somerhalder will be the company's interim CEO.

The pipeline, which transports gasoline from the Gulf Coast to New York City, exploded in October while a central Alabama crew was making repairs related to a September spill that shut down fuel shipments for more than a week. One contractor was killed and five others injured.

The pipeline network provides almost 40 percent of the region's gasoline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.