Volkswagen to add 400 jobs and increase wages

Volkswagen announced Friday that they will add jobs and increase wages in Chattanooga.

Aerotek, a recruiting and staffing service said the car company will 400 production worker positions at the manufacturing facility. The company also announced they will increase the starting wage for all current and future production workers at the plant, bringing the starting pay to an average of $14.50 per hour with the potential to make an average of $17 per hour after one year of employment.

“The wage increase is great news, and we expect it will help draw in a larger talent pool of qualified candidates to fill the remaining positions with Volkswagen,” said Lucas Hiler, Aerotek spokesperson.

Job requirements include the ability to:

Accommodate rotating shifts, including overtime

Perform repetitive bending, squatting and twisting

Interested candidates should call the local Aerotek office for more information at 423-242-2620, or go online at www.aerotektn.com to apply.