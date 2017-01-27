Cleveland Chamber of Commerce launch workforce development initiative

The Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce launched a new workforce development initiative on Friday, called "Your Skills. Your Future".

Organizers say the goal of the initiative is to create a well-qualified workforce that will meet local industry demands by providing the tools and resources needed for community members to establish a successful career path.

“Our improving economy combined with the corresponding decrease in unemployment, existing industry expansion and an increase in new business prospects for our community, has highlighted the critical need for more workers with technical skills to meet future demands,” said Gary Farlow, president and CEO of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce.

“Our goal is to create this workforce by educating the community that a well-paying career with a successful future is easily attainable and does not require massive student loan debt.”

Organizers say Your Skills. Your Future. connects industry opportunities to community members in Bradley County and surrounding areas, while also pushing the message that most skill-trade jobs require only a two-year degree and little-to-no student loan debt.

“The reality is that there are immediate jobs available that are lifelong, sustainable careers. We want students, parents and adults looking for a change to understand the affordability of the training needed for these jobs as well as the attainability to taking the first steps to a bright and successful future,” said Bob McIntire, a business leader and chairman of the Cleveland, Tenn. Economic Development Council.

For more information about Your Skills. Your Future., visit the initiative website.