Wanted fugitive captured in Georgia

A wanted fugitive out of Catoosa County was captured Thursday night.

Officials say 41-year-old Wesley Gage Weldon was captured at a residence on Indian Avenue in Walker County, Ga.

Deputies with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office say they received a tip about the fugitive that led them to the residence.

Upon arrival, authorities spotted Weldon arriving at the location in one vehicle, exiting, and then getting into a different vehicle.

Officials say as they began to approach Weldon, he attempted to start the vehicle in order to flee the scene.

Authorities at the scene broke the window of the vehicle in order to reach the suspect, but Weldon continued to resist arrest.

Weldon was eventually taken into custody after being tazed by authorities.

Weldon is currently being held in the Catoosa County jail. He is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, and False Imprisonment.

Officials say bond has not been set at this time.