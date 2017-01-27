Vehicles involved in Volkswagen emission-fixing scandal being stored in Chattanooga

A vacant tract next to Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant is holding a large number of diesel vehicles reclaimed by VW as part of its settlement with the U.S. government over its emission-fixing scandal.

Nearly 100,000 cars nationwide are now in regional storage facilities like the one in Chattanooga.



Volkswagen will either come up with a fix for the cars or they will have to be recycled.



Local VW owner Bill Sonnenburg gave us a test drive last year after he learned his model was impacted.



He said he's still not ready to part ways with it.

"Most of the people, like 3/4ths of the people decided to turn their cars in, but I like this car, and my current thought is to keep it if possible," Sonnenburg said.

Drivers who sell back their cars to Volkswagen get different amounts based on the make and model of the car.



If drivers choose to keep their cars, they will still receive a check from a class-action lawsuit settlement.



Sonnenburg said he's still not sure exactly how VW plans to fix the affected cars.

"The one thing I'm waiting to find out, if Volkswagen decides this is too expensive to fix, or can't get a fix for this model year, then the car just goes back," he said.

The EPA has approved a fix for certain vehicles already but so far not Sonnenburg's 2009 diesel Jetta.



He's hopeful he can be one of the few who keep their car until the end.

"I'd like to keep it, give Volkswagen a chance to fix it," Sonnenburg said, "I just have not lost faith in the company."

Drivers can go online to determine how much VW will pay to buy their car back.

