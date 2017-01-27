Blustery today through the weekend, and light rain/snow showers Sunday

Good Friday. Grab the coat heading out the door. We are in the 30s this morning, and we will stay chilly all day with a high of 43 this afternoon. With the cool weather, we will also have winds from the west at 10-15 mph. That will add a bit of a bite to the air that will make it feel blustery all day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with the low dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning. Winds will blow from the south Saturday and that will help us be a bit warmer Saturday afternoon as the high makes it up to the low 50s.

Sunday will start cold in the low 30s. We will see some light isolated snow showers Sunday morning. As we climb into the mid-40s Sunday afternoon we will see that briefly changing into isolated light rain showers. Sunday night, as temps drop, that will revert back to Isolated flurries that may linger into early Monday morning. While we may see some minor accumulations in the mountains, I don't expect this to be a major event or provide any accumulation in the valley.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

FRIDAY: