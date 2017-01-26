Proposal would establish California as separate nation

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Another attempt is underway that could establish California as a separate nation.

A proposal has been submitted to state election officials that would ask voters to repeal part of the state constitution that declares California an inseparable part of the United States.

If it qualifies for the ballot and is approved by voters, the proposal could be a step to a future vote on whether California should break away from the U.S.

Supporters Thursday were cleared to begin attempting to collect nearly 600,000 voter signatures needed to place the plan on the ballot.

Similar attempts to make California a nation, or break it into multiple states, have failed.

It makes no mention of President Donald Trump, who was trounced by Hillary Clinton by more than 4 million votes in California.

