Suspect tasered by deputies after chase

A search for a silver Nissan Titan that was involved in a hit and run turned into a police pursuit.

Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted the truck at a Pilot Travel Center and tried to stop the truck.

That's when Justin Wheat took off, driving through the parking lot at an unsafe speed, jumped a curb and eventually lost control. Wheat reported tried to run the two deputies over during the chase.

Police say Wheat struck a large sign and then took off on foot, staggering. Deputies, fearing the safety of the crowd that had gathered, then attempted to use their stun guns on Wheat with some success.

Deputies discovered multiple empty pill bottles of methadone inside the truck.

Wheat was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, driving under the influence [of] multiple substances, eluding a police officer and reckless driving.