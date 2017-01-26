Roaches found in popular downtown Chattanooga restaurant

The streak of good Restaurant Report Cards has come to an end.

A popular restaurant in downtown Chattanooga needs to clean up a roach problem. Big River Grille at 222 Broad Street scored a 77, which isn’t a failing grade, but the inspector found a roach infestation in the dry storage area, a dirty cleaning rag left on a cutting board in the food prep area, dirty floors along the prep line and a lack of sanitation.

Taqueria Antique Guatemala at 2005 East Main Street barely avoided a failure with a score of 70. The inspector found several problems with food storage, including raw food stored above cooked food, food kept on the floor, and food stored under a hand sink. The restaurant also had dirty sinks and no proper bleach for the compartment sinks.

The English Rose at 1401 Market Street scored a 76 for having knife handles on the prep and cutting boards, debris buildup on the floor, cracks and holes along the baseboards, food sitting on top of cold holding counters, missing date labels and an employee used their bare hands to put garnish on a soup.

In north Georgia, the Windstone Golf Club restaurant at 9230 Windstone Drive in Ringgold failed with a score of 67. The inspector saw an employee handle lettuce and a hamburger bun with their bare hands while preparing food for a customer, found chilled foods stored too warm and heavy food buildup on the interior of the microwave and the can opener blade.

The restaurant also kept some prepared foods, including chicken salad, boiled eggs and house-made condiments, in the cooler for more than seven days along with expired dairy products. The inspector also found rat droppings from a previous rat problem in the dry storage area, a significant amount of condensation inside a reach-in cooler, an ice scoop stored handle down in the ice maker, dirty floors and walls and a broken hand washing sink.

Windstone Golf Club will require a follow-up inspection and the inspector recommended training for all staff as soon as possible.

Despite those low scores, many restaurants scored well and several posted perfect grades. Congratulations to:

Bruster’s, 1406 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga

Nature’s Table, 6730 Customer Delight Drive, Chattanooga

Carnitas Caremelita, 2604 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga

Taziki’s, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

Jack’s Sugar Shack, 50 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga

Frozen House TNT Café, 3004 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga

Joe Muggs Coffee, 5239 Highway 153, Hixson

McDonald’s, 1179 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Chuck Wagon Concessions, 726 Park City Road, Rossville

Nuestra Salud Es Primero, 1000 Underwood Street, Dalton

The following grades are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Taco Bell, 3151 South Broad Street, Chattanooga: 85

Memo’s, 430 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 86

Chopstix, 6903 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 87

Jefferson’s, 618 Georgia Avenue, Chattanooga: 89

Moon Pie General Store, 429 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 90

Hardee’s, 6305 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 90

The Chattanoogan Broad Street Grill, 1207 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 92

El Metate I, 1238 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 95

Crust Pizza, 103 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 95

Figgy’s, 805 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 95

Delia’s Mexican Food, 8363 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 96

Belinda Sue’s, 5600 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 96

Grand China, 3815 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 96

Taco Bell, 2303 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Jackson’s Bakery, 5862 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Cracker Barrel, 50 Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga: 97

Amigo’s, 5450 Highway 153, Hixson: 97

Sonic Drive-In, 6216 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 98

Olive Garden, 5525 Highway 153, Hixson: 98

Bojangles’, 2023 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Family Dinner, 411 Wood Street, Signal Mountain: 98

Subway, 212 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Taco Bell, 6210 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 98

CiCi’s Pizza, 5425 Highway 153, Hixson: 99

New York Pizza, 5731 Highway 153, Hixson: 99

Domino’s Pizza, 1211 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 99

Subway, 6054 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 99

Cadence Coffee Company, 11 East 7 th Street, Chattanooga: 99

Street, Chattanooga: 99 Merv’s, 8968 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 99

Creative Discovery Café, 321 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 99

San Marco’s, 1818 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 99

La Costenita, 1622 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

ZarZour’s Café, 1627 Rossville Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

Popeye’s, 3352 South Broad Street, Chattanooga: 99

Bonefish Grille, 2115 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 4793 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold: 82

Subway, 2865 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 91

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 591 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 93

Ci Ci’s, 723 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 94

Subway, 2598 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe: 94

Guthrie’s Restaurant, 67 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold: 96

Pizza Hut Delivery, 1919 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 98

Dade County

Lalito’s Mexican Restaurant, 42 Court Street, Trenton: 94

Murray County

El Pueblito, 113 North Second Avenue, Chatsworth: 73

Burger King, 1105 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 83

Biscuit Box, 1097 Highway 411 South, Chatsworth: 90

Zaxby’s, 1015 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 91

Subway, 401 South Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 96

Walker County

Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga, 13070 Highway 27 North, Chickamauga: 80

Sonic Drive-In, 313 North Main Street, LaFayette: 86

Greg’s Restaurant, 12560 North Highway 27, Chickamauga: 87

Huddle House, 14 Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga: 90

Southern Bliss, 1411 North Main Street, LaFayette: 91

LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant, 516 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville: 92

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 804 North Main Street, LaFayette: 95

Sonic Drive-In, 1016 Lafayette Road, Chickamauga: 95

Taco Bell, 15 Major James Clark Gordon Avenue, Chickamauga: 95

Dari-Dip, 302 West Villanow Street, LaFayette: 96

Subway, Highway 813 Unit 49, Chickamauga: 99

Whitfield County

Taqueria El Rey, 1705 East Morris Street, Dalton: 72

Conductors Bar & Grill, 319 North Hamilton Street, Dalton: 78

Krystal, 301 West Waugh Street, Dalton: 90

Gio’s Mexican Grill, 603 Fleming Street, Dalton: 91

Willie’s Burger Shack, 301 West Emory Street, Dalton: 91

McDonald’s, 1210 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 92

Checkers, 502 Liberty Square, Dalton: 95

Club Nutricional, 700 Redwine Street, Dalton: 99

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.