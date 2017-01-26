REI offering free outdoor events - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

REI offering free outdoor events

REI is offering hundreds of free outdoor events and outdoor school classes across the nation this Saturday.
It's all to encourage folks to go "all out" and get outside in 2017.
Registration is open on their website.
Just type in your zip code and you'll see what events are available in your region, such as winter wilderness skills classes, map navigation, and yoga for the outdoor enthusiast.
    

