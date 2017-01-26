What the Tech? Duckduckgo

A little known search engine with a funny name is gaining in popularity among people concerned about their online privacy.

Duckduckgo is a search engine that promises to never sell what you search for to companies and advertisers, a practice Google uses to earn revenue.

Maybe you've noticed that when you search for something using Google you'll start seeing advertisements on other websites you visit related to your search. Wednesday morning I Googled Walt Disney World vacations. Of course the search results included the official Walt Disney World website, articles and videos related to planning a vacation and, of course the Wikipedia entry for the resort.

An hour or so later while visiting another website, I saw two advertisements. One for an online travel company and another for Walt Disney World. Google, with your permission (which you grant by using the service) sells those searches with 3rd party advertisers. The benefit of this to the consumer is that the ads they see on websites are relevant to their interests. Without Google selling the search results you'd likely see advertisements on websites that are of absolutely no use to you or the advertiser.

Every search you've ever done over Google has been saved and shared and for consumers with privacy concerns, that is TMI or too much information that Google has about you.

www.duckduckgo.com is a Google alternative that is strictly search, no sharing. The creators promise that no personal information or even non-descript searches are ever sold or shared with 3rd party companies.

The search engine launched in 2008 and has largely gone unnoticed until recently. As concerns over privacy grows so has its popularity. Earlier this month Duckduckgo reported hitting a milestone of completing 14 million searches in one day. By comparison Google regularly completes 40,000 searches every second, or 3.5 billion searches a day.

I found that Duckduckgo is a true competitor to Google. Search results were relevant and speedy. I didn't notice much of a difference between the two when I did identical searches.

You can search using Duckduckgo by going to its website or add a Google Chrome extension which makes DuckDuckGo your default search engine.