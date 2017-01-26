Whitfield Co. student takes stun gun to school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield Co. student takes stun gun to school

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

A Whitfield County student is in trouble for carrying a stun gun to school.

It happened January 19, 2016 on the school bus as the student was heading to Northwest Whitfield High School to go home. 
The student was talking about having the stun gun, reached into his bookbag and set the stun gun off. 

When he got to Northwest Whitfield High, Assistant Principal Brett Harper and a teacher took the student to the office and questioned him about the weapon. 

The student answered that he did have a stun gun and took it out of the bookbag and gave it to Harper. 

The student is charged with Carrying a Weapon in School Safety Zones. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.