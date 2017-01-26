Wanted felon arrested in Signal Mountain

Police in Signal Mountain nabbed a wanted felon Wednesday night.

Signal Mountain police officers were dispatched about 10:30pm Wednesday to 1100 Ridgeway Avenue for a suspicious person call.

That's where the found Dustin Shane Hughes from Smyrna, TN. Hughes gave the officers fake identification, but the learned he was wanted on felony warrants out of Rutherford County, for aggravated domestic violence and methamphetamine charges.

Hughes is listed as a violent offender with convictions for assault on an officer, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated stalking, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a weapon on school grounds and a litany of other convictions.

He was charged with criminal impersonation and taken to the Hamilton County jail and is waiting to be taken back to Rutherford County