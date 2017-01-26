Top Trump staffers using private email accounts hosted on Chatta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Top Trump staffers using private email accounts hosted on Chattanooga server

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. AP photo White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Newsweek magazine is reporting that senior members of President Donald Trump's staff, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, press secretary Sean Spicer, and senior advisers Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon, are using private email accounts belonging to the Republican National Committee that are hosted by a computer server in downtown Chattanooga.

