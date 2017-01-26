Man struck by pick up and killed in Polk County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man struck by pick up and killed in Polk County

By WRCB Staff
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A pedestrian was struck and died in a crash in Polk County.

It happened on the 9100 block of Highway 411 at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 2006 Chevy pickup truck was traveling northbound when 44-year-old  Charles D. Morris ran out in front of the vehicle. According to the preliminary report, the truck was unable to stop and struck the person.

Morris died at the scene.

