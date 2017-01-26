Trump issues disaster declaration for storm-ravaged Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump issues disaster declaration for storm-ravaged Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) - President Donald Trump has declared a federal disaster in Georgia, where severe storms and tornadoes killed 15 people over the weekend.

A statement from the White House issued Wednesday says the declaration makes federal aid available to help with recovery efforts.

At least 21 twisters were confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in Georgia over the weekend, when a midwinter outbreak of thunderstorms and tornadoes threatened millions from Louisiana to the Carolinas. The storms were blamed for at least 20 deaths in the Southeast: 15 in Georgia, four in Mississippi and one in Florida.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.