Mobile BayBears to hold job fair

By Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The Mobile BayBears are holding a job fair at Hank Aaron Stadium next month.

WKRG-TV (http://bit.ly/2k1EbBW ) reports the BayBears are looking to hire seasonal game-day team members to help reach out to fans to ensure they have an enjoyable experience. The team's 70 home games will be played from April through early September.

Anyone interested in working with the BayBears, the Job Fair will be on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Those who would like to apply must be 16-years-old. Applications are available at the BayBears' front office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium or online at www.mobilebaybears.com .

