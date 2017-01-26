Cool and breezy today. Watching for a little wintry precip Sunday.

Good Thursday. The rain is gone, and now the cooler air will begin to settle in. This morning temps are in the mid to upper 40s. We won't warm up much, though, as highs only make it to the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and it will be a little breezy through the day with WNW winds blowing at 10-15 mph.

Friday will start cold. We will begin with temps in the low 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the high reaching only 47.

Saturday looks much the same. We will go from 30 in the morning to 49 in the afternoon.

Sunday will have the same basic temperature profile. The morning low will be 32 and the afternoon high will climb to a chilly 48. It will be a cloudy afternoon with a chance for some light mixed precipitation developing during the evening, changing to light snow showers Sunday night into early Monday morning. We could have some light accumulations in the higher elevations. Temps Monday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, so patchy areas of ice Monday morning are not out of the question.

We will clear out Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Warmer weather moves in Tuesday with highs back in the mid 50s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Overcast, 48

Noon... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 48

5pm... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 51