Tennessee Republicans moving headquarters after 11 years - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Republicans moving headquarters after 11 years

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Republican Party is moving its headquarters for the first time in 11 years.

Party Chairman Scott Golden says Thursday's move from the Hillsboro Village area of Nashville is part of a larger effort to save money in preparation for upcoming campaigns. The new GOP offices are located about 3 miles to the west on White Bridge Road.

Golden, who was a staffer for then-U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher, was elected chairman of state GOP in December following former state Rep. Ryan Haynes' decision not to seek another term. Golden won the position over Brent Leatherwood, who was then the party's executive director.

Leatherwood was hired this week as the new strategic partnerships director for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.