UPDATE: THP identifies driver, passengers in fatal crash in Georgetown

UPDATE: Pieces of a fence and parts of a car lay in a culvert after a deadly accident in Bradley County.

Sgt. Alan Bailey with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said overnight a car traveling on southbound on Mount Zion Road left the road and slammed into the fence of a property in Georgetown.

"The car ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a culvert and a pole. The vehicle overturned on its top and the driver was ejected,” Sgt. Bailey said.

The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Shannon Smith of Georgetown. Troopers said she was pronounced dead at the scene. 35-year-old Desmon Benton survived the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Residents nearby like Jimmy Ellis saw the aftermath firsthand.

"All I saw was a bunch of lights out here, I came out here and there was a car turned upside down here and they said the lady that was killed was under it,” Ellis described.



Ellis has lived on Mount Zion road for more than a decade, he said many drivers speed through the area. His fence has now been hit multiple times by cars running off the road.

"In the last two weeks the fence has been torn down twice,” Ellis said.

Investigators could not say if speed was a factor in this accident.

"We know that the speed limit on that roadway was 35 but we do not know at this time the rate of speed the vehicle was going,” Sgt. Bailey said.

Investigators said the driver was not wearing her seat belt. Right now, they are continuing to determine the cause.

